Wisconsin woman loses hair, suffers chemical burns after using conditioner

She believes someone tampered with the conditioner before she bought it.

August 2, 2019 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 10:48 AM

NEW RICHMOND, Wisc. (WCCO/CNN) - Ashley Robinson, 21, is waiting for her hair to grow back after she used a bottle of conditioner she believes someone tampered with.

What she thought was a routine shower turned into a scary situation as she watched her hair fall out in clumps.

"It just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed," said Robinson.

She took pictures that show all of her hair that fell out and the bald patches left behind on her scalp.

The clumps of hair that fell out after Ashley Robinson used conditioner she believes may have had a hair remover, like Nair, in it.
After her shower, she went an emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with chemical burns.

"We were at the doctor's office and they said it smelled like Nair. It had a very distinct smell to it," said Robinson.

Robinson bought the conditioner earlier that day from Walmart.

Police are working with the store to comb through surveillance footage to see if anyone tampered with the bottle of conditioner.

“We’re still looking into when they most recently stocked those shelves and how much of that product has been purchased recently,” said Chief Craig Yehlik with New Richmond Police.

If they catch someone tampering with the products, it could mean a substantial fine and possible jail time.

Robinson wanted to share her story so it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I'm not going to buy any products unsealed because of this," she said.

For now, Robinson shows off her shaved head proudly, comforted to know that her hair will grow back. In the meantime, her friends created a GoFundMe to help her buy a wig and cover some of her medical expenses.

Ashley Robinson had to shave her head after suffering chemical burns from a possibly contaminated bottle of conditioner.
