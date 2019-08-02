Stop arm violations could result in your arrest after law change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As a new school year starts next week drivers need to be aware of one big change in Indiana law that may get them arrested.
“The law now has allowed us to not only cite for infraction for violation of a stop arm, but in a case we think is an intentional action we can actually arrest a person on a misdemeanor offense”said Sheriff David Wedding.
With funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the EVSC Police Department will continue partnering with the Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office, and EPD to put more law enforcement on the streets patrolling during pick up and drop off times.
“Look for these large school buses they have red flashing lights and a stop arm and when it is extended you must stop” said EVSC Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg.
Children have lost their lives to stop arm violations, a tragedy officials do not want to have happen in our community.
Last year, bus drivers reported 81 stop arm violations in one day in Vanderburgh County alone. Not all of these violations were intentional, but the sheriff’s office is dedicated to enforcing this new law.
“I don’t care how many people I have in jail, if somebody is intentionally going around a school bus, bring them to my jail and I’ll find a spot for them”said Sheriff Wedding.
