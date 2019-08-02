Salvation Army gets ready for first annual Stuff The Bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to help give students school supplies they need for the new school year.
The Salvation Army will have a school bus at four Walmart locations, in hopes to stuff the bus with school supplies.
The east and west side Walmart, as well as the Newburgh and Boonville Walmart locations are participating Saturday from 8:30 in the morning until 6:30 at night.
All school supplies collected in Warrick County will go towards Warrick County schools and likewise for the Evansville locations.
Teachers say it’s imperative for kids to have all the necessary supplies.
“Just to make sure they have what they need to be able to learn," Katelyn Kaiser an English teacher at Harrison High School said. "And the second reason is it helps to avoid embarrassment. In my classroom we have just kind of a section that they can help themselves.”
Teachers can pick up the school supplies on Tuesday to give to their students.
Contact Alex Rahman with the Salvation Army to schedule a pick up at Alex.Rahman@usc.salvationarmy.org or 812-425-1375.
All supplies not picked up in Evansville will go to the EVSC Teacher Locker.
