Rummage sale to help EVSC program happening this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now’s your time to pick up some items while helping the EVSC’s Hangers program.
A rummage sale is happening this weekend in the old North High School gym, where the Academy for Innovative Studies sits.
It runs till 7 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. till 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Proceeds from the rummage sale will go back into the Hangers Clothing Bank program.
“We’re overwhelmed with the way the community blesses us," said Hangers Director Dave Schutte "It’s really an endless support of donations and we’re so pleased that the community supports us in that way.”
If you’d like to donate new or gently used clothing items, Hangers is open Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m.
