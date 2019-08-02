New dog park could be coming to Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - As part of their final project, 15 members of the Leadership Pike County program decided to create a dog park.
To do so they first needed to fund the project. The group applied for a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Association and were approved.
So far the group has jumped over one big obstacle in obtaining the land. And that’s thanks to a Pike County couple whose son is a part of the group running the project.
“He was asking me about what we were gonna do with what we call ‘the lot’ and I said I don’t know why," said Carl Benner. "He said ‘well we got this project that we want to work on’ and I said that’d be great.”
Now that the Benner’s have graciously donated the park, the group from Leadership Pike County has to raise the money to actually build it.
“So I mean we can go over our five thousand dollar goal and if we don’t reach our goal of five thousand dollars we get to keep everything we raise but we really hope to hit that goal because then it gets matched with the grant through the IHCDA," said Leadership Pike County Member, Holly Schutter.
And they have big plans for the empty one-acre lot.
“So we’re gonna fence in three quarters of it and it’s really open and sunny and bright and hot so we’re wanting to plant some trees and put in a sitting area with an awning if we can raise that much money,” said Schutter.
So far the group has raised one thousand dollars.
If you would like to help donate you can go to the parks Facebook page Benner Bark Park or click the above the link. In addition, you can go to the court house, which is taking checks to go toward the park.
