Neighborhood Watch: increased penalties for stop arm violations; Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Harsher penalties for school bus stop arm violations in Indiana this year.
In the past, you would get a citation, but this year you could get arrested. Only if they believe it was done intentionally.
With new funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will be able to put more law enforcement out there to patrol during pick up and drop off times.
An Evansville woman is in jail facing a long list of charges after police say she tried to steal their car, while handcuffed.
EPD says 23-year old Megan McQueen tried to take the car at Deaconess Midtown while officers were putting another person into a transport van. Police say McQueen climbed into the front seat and drove about 100 yards before crashing into a fuel tank on the landing pad.
The crash happened after police arrested McQueen and 25-year old Kenzie Mills on public intoxication and drug possession charges. According to police, they found found four syringes and a baggie with a white powdery substance.
Studies show that a driving while intoxicated arrest means going to jail, losing your driver’s license, and costing you about $10,000.
So the Evansville Police Department says do yourself a favor and don’t drive drunk.
EPD is joining more than 230 law enforcement agencies across Indiana and thousands nationwide in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization. From mid-August through Labor Day, police will be working overtime to arrest impaired drivers.
Expect to see increased sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and saturation patrols.
