MS man sentenced for stalking more than 30 Evansville teens on social media

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced after authorities say he stalked more than 30 high school aged girls from Evansville on social media.
According to the news release from the Department of Justice, Orlando Webber, 44-years-old, of Columbus, Mississippi was sentenced to 46-months in jail for internet stalking.
The release says Webber used the name “Lando” on social media to stalk the Evansville teens over the course of four-years. The DOJ says victims stated they received “vulgar and sexually explicit" messages from Webber when they were 15-16 years old.
During Webber’s sentencing hearing, some of the victims were there to describe the fear from his persistent stalking.
The news release the victims would block Webber’s accounts, but he would use a different account name to continue the stalking.
“This case should be a warning to anyone considering using social media platforms to sexually harass and stalk others,” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “I want to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and assisting the investigators in identifying Webber and finally putting an end to his harassment. The cooperation of the victims not only ended their own harassment, it also prevented others from having to experience Webber’s abusive social media communications in the future.”
The DOJ says this case was investigated by the FBI and the Evansville Police Department.
