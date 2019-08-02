MS man sentenced for stalking more than 30 Evansville teens on social media

“This case should be a warning to anyone considering using social media platforms to sexually harass and stalk others,” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “I want to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and assisting the investigators in identifying Webber and finally putting an end to his harassment. The cooperation of the victims not only ended their own harassment, it also prevented others from having to experience Webber’s abusive social media communications in the future.”