‘I’m not going to let that guy intimidate me,’ says man attacked outside Trump rally

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man punched outside the Trump rally in Cincinnati Thursday night says he’s not going to let his attacker intimidate him.
Emotions reached a boiling point for two men outside of U.S. Bank Arena before a rally held by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Video captured Dallas Frazier, 29, of Georgetown, Kentucky, getting out of the passengers seat of a red pickup truck in the 200 block of Broadway and punching Mike Alter, 61, multiple times.
The attack sent Alter to Christ Hospital where he was examined and released. He says Frazier punched him six times in the face.
He is suffering from a lump on his head, broken glasses, and blurry vision.
Cincinnati police arrested Frazier and charged him with misdemeanor assault and escorted him away in handcuffs. He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he was booked and held overnight without bond.
Alter was standing with a group of anti-Trump protesters when he says Frazier, who appears to be a Trump supporter, took issue with the crowd.
“I was standing with a group of people around and the truck pulled up. He was yelling at people. People yelling back anti Trump stuff whatever, nothing specific and he just started getting violent and I’m like come on guy," Alter said.
He says Frazier was looking for trouble.
“From what I understand from a couple of other people, he circled around a couple of times before. I didn’t see him before,” Alter said.
Alter says he doesn’t remember what words were exchanged before the attack, but he says if Frazier didn’t like what he was hearing he should have driven away.
“What is wrong with you, really this is America there’s still freedom of speech. It doesn’t matter and I didn’t say anything it doesn’t matter. This is freedom of speech you can say what you want,” Alter said. “Even if you say something bad to somebody that doesn’t give them the right to start hitting on you.”
Alter says he is thankful there was a large police presence so the attack didn’t last long.
Though he is recovering from multiple injuries, Alter says he would go through it all again to make sure his voice is heard.
“I’m not going to let that guy intimidate me. Not at all,” he said. “Like that was going to shut me up. It’s done the opposite now.”
The driver of the truck was also taken into custody. His name has not been released.
Frazier is scheduled to appear at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.