Highland Baseball team gets set Little League regional round

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - By the time a player turns 13 or 14 years old, it’s highly unlikely they have already won a State Championship, let alone two. But that is exactly what the Highland Baseball team can claim.
After winning the Junior League State Championship, the group of North-siders punched their ticket to the Great Lakes Regional for the second year in a row. Last season, the team lost in extra innings in the semi-final round.
This year, they are more experienced and since most have played together since they were 5-years old, you can say their team chemistry needs no work.
As they head off to Fort Wayne on Friday, the team will no longer compete under the name Highland, but will represent the state as Team Indiana.
The first game in the double elimination tournament for Team Indiana is against the other Hoosier Team in their field at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Also on their side of the bracket is teams from Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio.
If Team Indiana can make it past everyone, they will punch their ticket to the Little League Junior World Series in Taylor, Michigan.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.