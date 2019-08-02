Henderson holds final First Friday event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marked the final First Friday event at Audubon Mill Park.
Live music filled the park as many took a break to get outside for lunch.
“And it’s absolutely free, that’s the best thing and you can’t beat it," said Henderson Arts Alliance Executive Director Alex Caudill. "Free live music, local food vendors, so we’re so happy that people are down here enjoying the beautiful day in downtown Henderson.”
Evansville will host their first Friday Down on Haynie’s Corner on August 2.
