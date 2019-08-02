First liquor store in 70 years opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Prohibition era bans are out and a new liquor store is in.
For the first time in 70 years, Providence now has a liquor store open for business.
Its been decades in the making.
“We’re breaking new ground here today,” says Providence Spirit Shop owner Alan Elder. “We’re kind of like, is it really happening or not.”
Yes, it’s really happening.
“It feels strange because I’ve been here all of my life," says Alan. "Cause it’s something that was never here.”
Its taken a lot to get the store up and running. The entire Elder family played a part in opening up the store.
“We had to do an economic impact study,” says Regina Elder, owner of the liquor store. “Renovating the store, I have a full time job, but I was down here every lunch to make sure things were moving. I think the most difficult part was trying to figure out what to bring into the store.”
As 14 News was reporting at the store, several customers had visited.
The building the store is in used to be a lumber company. The building was built in the 1930s, so the building itself existed through the prohibition.
With the building now renovated the Elders hope to grow.
“We still have the front of the building that we can renovate more, so we have room for expansion, and we’ll just try to grow as the community grows with us,” explains Regina.
A community now with what the Elders calls a “mom and pop” liquor store.
