First abuse recovery center for mothers opening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A first of its kind substance abuse recovery center to help mom’s and pregnant women recover from addiction will soon be open.
The focus on keeping the children with their mother is something officials with Volunteer’s of America (VOA) say gives mothers motivation to get through the program and become a better parent.
“It’s about giving families hope and changing stigmas that exist in our community,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “We want to encourage people to seek treatment. And when they seek treatment, good things can happen.”
VOA started the Fresh start recovery program in 2015 in Indianapolis. With so much success and demand they decided to make regional models.
The Evansville House will start with 23 beds.
“We are hoping that we will have enough beds to meet the need in the community," VOA Executive Vice President Shannon Schumacher said. "We will see though, I think in the next couple of months I think we’ll have a better idea.”
The program averages about 45 days for each woman. Mom’s are put through intensive addiction treatment, but also focus on parenting and life skills all while still having their kids by their side.
“This program is really hoping to keep these moms and children together and keep that bond with the mom and children and knowing that children do better when they’re with their parents and when the parents are sober and strong enough to be the parents that they want to be,” Schumacher said.
And as the first center of its kind for Evansville, city leaders hope it helps break the cycle of substance abuse.
“Giving families and giving individuals hope," Mayor Winnecke said. "It’s about giving families the chance to break, many times 2 or 3 or 4 generations of substance abuse or addiction and who doesn’t want to have hope in their lives?”
The center officially opens to mothers next week. Six mothers are expected to move in right away.
