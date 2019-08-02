EPD: cop car damaged after handcuffed prisoner attempts to steal vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one of their vehicles was damaged when a female prisoner tried to steal it.
A 14 News viewer sent us video of the crash after the prisoner started driving the EPD car:
The EPD Twitter account said the handcuffed prisoner tried to steal the car at Deaconess Midtown on Thursday. According to the tweet, officers were in the process of transferring another prisoner from that car to a transport van.
The second tweet from police states the prisoner managed to get into the front seat and drive the car around 100 yards before crashing into the hospital’s helicopter pad.
Police said in that tweet the female prisoner had minor injures, but was captured at the crash site.
