Construction progressing on new Jasper school

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is in the process of building a brand new school.
Construction on the building started back in May of 2018.
It will replace the 5th and 10th Street schools, which house kindergarten through 12th grade. Due to wear and tear on the older buildings, the district needed an upgrade.
The new 11,000 square-foot building will be up to standard with all the latest technology.
“Security wise there will be a security system where all of the building can be locked down by one button," said Stenftenagel Group Clerks of Works Todd Hopf."And there will be secure glass in all the corridors and we actually have secured safe areas as far as storm damage ares.”
The substantial completion date of the project is April 1, 2020. If everything goes as planned the building will be ready in time for the following school year.
