Catholic teachers celebrate start of new school year with mass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catholic teachers in Evansville celebrated the start to a new school year.
The Diocese of Evansville held a back to school mass at Good Shepard Church on Friday. Hundreds of teachers and priests from the diocese’s 26 schools were in attendance for the mass conducted by Bishop Joseph Siegel.
The diocese is celebrating their 75th year of having catholic schools.
The superintendent from the diocese says that Friday’s event really brings teachers from all over closer together.
“Whether it’s an individual catholic school or all of our schools coming together, we’re a family," said Diocesan Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan. "And so this is an opportunity for over 500 catholic educators to come together and celebrate.”
The event also included the announcement of the annual Catholic Educator Innovative Awards, which honors highly deserving Catholic educators.
