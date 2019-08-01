US Senate passes Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Senate passed the Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act on Wednesday.
The legislation was reintroduced in July by Congressman Larry Bucshon and John Shimkus with Senators Mike Braun, Todd Young, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.
The New Harmony Bridge, which connects Posey and White Counties, has been closed since 2012 due to lack of funding to repair it. The federal law that led to building the bridge, has also prevented it from being refurbished and reopened because it would cost so much.
The Harmony Way Bridge was a direct path between Posey County, Indiana and White County, Illinois since the 1930′s. After it closed in 2012, residents said they have seen fewer and fewer people in town.
If passed by the House, the Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act would transfer the bridge from federal control to the states of Indiana and Illinois.
