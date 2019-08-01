United Way of Henderson Co. launches new service to help residents

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The United Way of Henderson County has launched its new 211 service.
The free phone service will give residents access to help in a variety of different areas: crisis and emergency, disaster assistance, food, housing, healthcare, employment, veterans services and childcare.
211 connects the caller with a real person who will relay them directly to available resources. The service also collects data the city can look at to determine the area of need.
“This is gonna help our community and it’s gonna help our children and our youth," explained United Way of Henderson County Executive Director Melissa Clements. "The youth are gonna see their parents being able to thrive to get jobs, to sustain those. To be able to take care of their families and for me that’s amazing and it’s heartwarming.”
The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long.
