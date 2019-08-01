Teen killed in Hopkins Co. crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a crash in Hopkins County.
The sheriff’s office says Wednesday afternoon, just before 3, deputies were sent to check out a single-vehicle crash on Red Hill Rd, near Orten Bridge Rd, in White Plains.
Deputies say 18-year-old David Horton Jr., of Providence, KY, was driving east on Red Hill Rd, when for an unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle and struck an embankment.
The collision caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times, and Horton appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle.
Horton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner.
