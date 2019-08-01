TDL Preview: Princeton Tigers

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Tigers are entering the third season with Head Coach Jared Maners at the helm and he’s got some help in 2019 thanks to the 15 seniors that returned to lead the team.
With a ground-and-pound offense already implemented and a new experienced defensive coordinator training the players, the Tigers are eager to surpass the two seasons that have come before.
“I think what we’ve gotta build on is our record last year, we’ve been 3-7 the last two years and we’re not happy with it," explained Senior Defensive Tackle Chance Anderson. "We’re always looking and hungry for another win.”
“We lost a lot of games last season because they were silly mistakes, mental mistakes and stuff,” said Tiger’s Senior Fullback Will Huff. “If we get that down, if we get everything down on the head and we know what we’re supposed to do, we can just win. We have the skill and we have the team and the effort and everything and it can just be really easy to win.”
“It’s not the easiest schedule, but again, we don’t schedule wins and we won’t try to do that ever as long as I’m here," Head Coach Maners explained. "So every week we have to bring it. We don’t overlook anybody. we make sure that we game plan well and we get our kids prepared. As long as the Coaches are doing their job and getting kids prepared to play football on Friday nights it doesn’t matter who you play.”
Coach Maners wasn’t lying about the Tigers’ strength of schedule. Princeton opens up the season with two 5-A schools: home against Evansville North before hitting the road to face Terre Haute North.
