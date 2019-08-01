Residents dealing with ‘inconvenience’ of Ewing Rd. closure after rickhouse collapse

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Its been close to two months since the rickhouse at O.Z. Tyler collapsed, but Ewing Road is still closed.
Neighbors close to the rickhouse that collapsed at O.Z. Tyler Distillery are fed up that Ewing Road is still closed. The posted detour is over a mile long for neighbors to get back to Second Street.
“It’s just an inconvenience," explained Greg Way, who lives near Ewing Street. "I don’t like going through our neighborhood because the kids are playing and we always use Ewing Road to get out of the neighborhood.”
O.Z. Tyler originally said the clean up would take about two months. On Thursday, they told 14 News it won’t be finished for another two months.
Neighbors said they’ve contacted the city with no luck.
“They just give you the runaround,” said Way. "They’ve told me it’s not of my business before; they’ve hung up on me.
The city has the final call on when the road opens back up. They said the pile of barrels needs to be shorter in order ensure safety of the drivers.
“We want answers why Ewing road is not open,” Way stated.
Neighbors are also concerned with school starting next week that buses are going to have to go through that long detour.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.