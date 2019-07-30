Reasonable August Temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of August will open under clear skies as temps dip into the lower 60’s this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies as high temps remain below normal in the low to mid-80’s. Slightly warmer on Friday as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.
A gradual warm-up this weekend under mostly sunny skies. High temps will reach the upper 80’s with dry weather expected through Sunday evening. There is a slight chance of showers and storms on Saturday night…mainly over western Kentucky.
