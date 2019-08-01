Police: Men found with fake cash facing drug dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men are facing drug dealing charges after there was a big police response to Eastland Mall Wednesday evening.
Police say they were at the mall investigating a report of a shoplifter wearing body armor and armed with a screwdriver.
They say several officers responded.
While they were investigating, an officer says 19-year-old Griffin Eich yelled at him from across the parking lot.
Police say he was standing next to a car with 24-year-old Korey McDowell in the drivers seat.
They say both men had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and there was a strong smell of marijuana.
Inside the car, police say they found several pills in plastic baggies, a smoking pipe, 11 fake $100 bills, and traces of a white powdery substance.
Both men are facing narcotic dealing and possession charges.
In the unrelated shoplifting case that police were originally investigating, they say Cody Smith was arrested.
Officers say he tried to get away with more than $400 worth of merchandise from at least two different stores.
His charges include shoplifting and unlawful use of body armor.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.