OPD: motorcycle driver killed after crash on W. Parrish Ave.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say the driver of a motorcycle was killed Thursday in Owensboro around 4 p.m.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, a 42-year-old man died after an accident on West Parrish Avenue, between Bosley Road and Independence Road.
OPD said in their news release that the section of West Parrish Avenue where the crash happened will be closed for accident reconstruction.
Police say the accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
