Nice weather to kick off August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -August begins with sunshine and slightly cooler than normal temperatures. Our run of good weather will continue through the entire weekend. Daily highs will rise into the low to mid 80s and overnight lows will hover in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity levels will be somewhat lower than the norm, so sunny and comfortable conditions will continue through Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the picture by early next week.