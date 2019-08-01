New law changes some school bus routes

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Back to school season is here. This year, some Tri-State districts are changing bus routes because of a new state law.
The law was created in honor of three children killed at their Fulton County bus stop last fall. This happened while they were crossing a state highway to get to their bus.
Since the tragedy, their family have been pushing to strengthen bus safety laws.
Now, outside of city and town limits, students aren’t allowed to cross state or US routes to get to the bus.
This is making it a little tough for some to create bus routes this year, including the North Spencer School Corporation.
“It’s affected our routes, probably about a third of them dramatically," said North Spencer County Schools Transportation Director Marc Schum. "And so we’ve had to reroute those areas and talk about lengthening routes and so that’s the main issue that’s changes.”
This new bill will be adding time and miles to some bus routes, but the main focus here is to keep kids from going in front of the bus on busy highways and roads.
“Out here in a rural setting a lot of times, outside of city limits we’ve got a highway drop off that maybe did cross the road," said Schum. “So to avoid that we’ve got to go up, possibly turn around, go around what we would call a country block which is miles.”
A maximum of five-miles have been added to some bus routes. The school corporation tries to make sure students aren’t on the bus for longer than an hour.
North Spencer plans to have their bus routes updated in time for the beginning of school, which is August 14.
