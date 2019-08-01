Neighborhood Watch: man accused of dealing fentanyl; 2 men arrested for drug dealing

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - An Evansville man is being held on a $25,000 cash bond accused of dealing in fentanyl.
Police say 25-year-old Joshua Phillips sold two packages of fentanyl spray to a confidential informant acting on behalf of Indiana State Police. He is charged with felony dealing of a narcotic drug.
Police arrested 33-year old Davion Hays and 25-year old Lawrence Pennington at a home on Hatfield Drive.
According to police, they found a digital scale and tobacco grinders in Hays’ home. Detectives say they found a large amount of marijuana, synthetic marijuana and a couple baggies of cocaine in Pennington’s vehicle.
Police also say he also had a handgun on him.
Both men are facing drug dealing charges. Pennington is also charged with having a handgun without a license.
As back to school time approaches, get ready for a crackdown on school bus stop arm violations.
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the EVSC will announce a program designed to increase enforcement of Indiana’s laws.
The program is called SAVE, or Stop Arm Violation Enforcement.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is putting money behind the effort.
Watch all our 14 News platforms for details on Friday.
