KY Downs Preview Day: ‘This is the best card in the history of Ellis Park’

Race 8 (4:10 p.m. CT) — $100,000 Kentucky Downs Preview Turf Sprint, 3-year-olds and up, 5 1/2 furlongs: This field of 11 is very deep, including the Grade 1-placed Mr. Crow and Kentucky Downs’ 2018 Franklin-Simpson winner Angaston. Jazzy Times returns to try to repeat last year’s victory in the race, after which he sustained a setback preparing for the Kentucky Downs stakes and was sidelined for eight months. He’s 0 for 4 this year but adds blinkers, in which he had a sensational work at Churchill Downs. The fast-closing Totally Boss, a nose from bringing in a three-race win streak, can stamp himself among the Midwest’s top turf sprinters if the Rusty Arnold-trained 4-year-old gelding earns his first stakes victory here. The tepid 3-1 favorite in a terrific betting race, Totally Boss will be running at the end under Florent Geroux. The Peter Miller-trained Conquest Tsunami, whose five stakes victories include Santa Anita’s Grade 3 Daytona last year, will try to regain the form that has seen him win nine races, with another nine seconds and thirds. Florida invader Mr French could become the latest stakes-winner to come out of a $16,000 claiming race at Gulfstream Park, joining Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security and Ohio Derby runner-up Math Wizard. He’s 8 for 20 and in good form.