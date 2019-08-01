FAA approves millions in grant money for EVV to make repairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just granted The Evansville Regional Airport $8.9 million.
The airport applied for the money back in 2018 and was granted it through the airport improvement program.
The money will go towards fixing the west ramp of EVV, which is located on the general aviation side. Airports must follow strict governmental regulations to keep roads up to a certain standard.
Regular travelers will not notice any visible changes.
EVV officials tell us it will improve the overall flow of the airport.
“It is a complete reconstruction," explained EVV Executive Director Nate Hahn. "The ramp originally was built in the forties. And so we are taking all the concrete down, redoing the entire drainage system, and then pouring new concrete. So in some places it will be fourteen inches of new concrete.”
Airport officials say they expect the ramp project to be completed by August of 2020. It will be the final phase of a five phase project
