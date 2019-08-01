Bombers, Hoppers to battle in OVL championship series

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After both teams swept their respective opponents in the semifinal rounds, the Ohio Valley League championship series is officially set between the Dubois Co. Bombers and Hoptown Hoppers.
The Hoppers nabbed the home-field advantage in the grand finale and the best of three series all starts Friday in Hopkinsville.
Game two of the series will be at League Stadium in Huntingburg on Saturday. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played back in Hopkinsville.
