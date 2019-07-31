White Plains, KY, gets nearly $100K to help with infrastructure projects

White Plains, Ky. (WFIE) - White Plains has new money to take care of some infrastructure work.
Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid Gray Tomblyn II, and Field Representative Mark Welch presented a $99,860 discretionary funding award to the city.
Officials say the money will help pave streets and replace a culvert.
“The Bevin Administration continues to work to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” Commissioner Tomblyn said. “This funding to the City of White Plains builds upon an ongoing list of transportation investments allowing city and county governments to identify projects that make a significant impact on local communities.”
White Plains Mayor Josh Slaton noted that the discretionary funds are a significant benefit to the city.
“We are truly blessed to be receiving this funding to help repair some of the streets in White Plains,” Mayor Slaton said. “This funding will make much-needed repairs that our small community normally would not be able to afford. We are very thankful to the Transportation Cabinet for these funds.”
The discretionary funding will allow the City of White Plains to issue a contract for resurfacing along sections of Old White Plains-Nortonville Road (CS 6002) and Mill Street (CS 6008), as well as for the cost of a culvert replacement project on South Church Street (CS 4023). The streets serve 36 homes.
“These discretionary funds are critical in addressing roadway wear and tear and ensuring the safety and mobility of drivers in the community,” said Sen. C.B. Embry. “I am pleased White Plains will be able to make much-needed improvements to their local rural roadways.”
Kentucky State Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty expressed her appreciation for the discretionary award.
“This is great news for White Plains and is much deserved. I’m extremely pleased to see the Governor and Transportation Cabinet make such a significant investment in another one of our rural western communities,” Rep. Prunty said. “These much-needed funds will allow for infrastructure improvements, as well as free up funds for the city to address other needs, making the city safer and providing the opportunity for future economic development.”
