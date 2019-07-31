Union Co. teachers get help stocking classroom

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Teachers are getting some help stocking their classroom.
The Earle C. Clements Job Corps donated a bus full of school supplies. They have been taking it around the county and letting teachers pick what they want.
“It’s overwhelming to know that our community turns out the way that they do every time," explained Union County Public Schools PR Coordinator Malinda Beauchamp. "They’ve been excited to go through it and super thankful. We just can’t express enough thanks to all of our community members in the job corp for the busload of the supplies that we have.”
The bus will stop by every public school in Union County to give each teacher a shot at supplies.
