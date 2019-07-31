Tri-State youth baseball team headed for World Series

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State youth baseball team takes off bright and early Wednesday morning for Branson, Missouri. They’ve earned their spot to play in the Cal Ripken World Series.
Teams are coming to play from all over the world including a few international teams.
The boys took the field one last time at home for a batting practice Tuesday evening.
The squad is building off of momentum after recently winning the Ohio Valley Regional.
To pump up the players even more, a few dozen people showed up to send them on their way.
Last year, the Newburgh Blue Knights made it all the way to the championship game of the Ohio Valley Regional but ultimately fell short, but in 2019 the top trophy would be theirs.
“I want them to enjoy themselves, but when we get on the field and between the lines, it’s all business,” team manager Marty Watson said. “We want to go out there and do well, and not just compete but win some ball games.”
Now 20 American teams, including the Blue Knights, plus nine international teams are headed to the tournament.
The team took their field at home for one final batting practice and say they feel good heading into the tournament.
“We’re moving guys over, we’re driving the ball and staying on top of it which is going to be key because all the fields we play on, they’re all turf,” Watson described.
The 12 and under team also got a big surprise after practice.
The boys were met with pizza, snow cones, a fire truck and surrounded by a ton of support.
“We talked to them about making sure they don’t keep their head down and they don’t pout about things. That they grit their teeth and bulldog their way through it just like life is in general,” Watson told 14 News.
The team is in the US pool D along with four other teams from California, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.
Here is the schedule for the tournament.
