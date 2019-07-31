TDL Preview: Boonville Pioneers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Tuesday Touchdown Live Preview features our first Indiana team, the Boonville Pioneers.
Boonville is coming off a record-setting 2018 season that saw an undefeated regular season with 11 straight wins, a Big Eight Championship, and the best record of the program has seen all century.
The Pioneers’ Head Coach Darin Ward is coming into his fifth season with his alma mater.
His team stands poised to make another incredible run, returning key players, such as four-year starting quarterback Jackson Phillips, and to fill the whole of All-State running back Luke Conner, Devin Mockobee has stepped up to the challenge.
“There’s that idea in the back of your mind to repeat something like that, but the same goals are carried through and a lot of guys have a lot more confidence this year then last year because we’re very understanding of what we’re capable of," quarterback Jackson Phillips said.
“Our expectations since I’ve been here is to come out and compete each week, and put ourselves in a position to win," said Head Coach Darin Ward. "Last year was maybe a unique situation, maybe it wasn’t, we know early on in our schedule, with how we start with a very conference-heavy schedule those first three weeks, we typically know where we’re gonna be at. We anticipate another competitive schedule with the Big Eight and our objective is to come out and win a Big Eight championship.”
The defending Big Eight champions will try for a repeat year with that conference heavy schedule.
The Pioneers will host Washington in week one before matchups against Vincennes Lincoln on the road and Jasper in week three.
