TDL Preview: Boonville Pioneers

“Our expectations since I’ve been here is to come out and compete each week, and put ourselves in a position to win," said Head Coach Darin Ward. "Last year was maybe a unique situation, maybe it wasn’t, we know early on in our schedule, with how we start with a very conference-heavy schedule those first three weeks, we typically know where we’re gonna be at. We anticipate another competitive schedule with the Big Eight and our objective is to come out and win a Big Eight championship.”