TDL Preview: Apollo Eagles

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Entering the second season under Head Coach Phil Hawkins, the Apollo Eagles take the field as a tougher and grittier team than in program’s past.
Behind a big line, junior quarterback Damian Lovinsky will start under center for a less experienced squad that only returns eight seniors.
With the team’s motto, “Expect Victory” donning t-shirts, this is exactly what the Eagles’ mindset is this upcoming season. The 2018 year saw a 5-6 record with a four-game losing streak.
On the bright side of that losing streak, two of them came by less than a touchdown. So this year is all about finishing what they start and never accepting anything less.
“We’re looking forward to practicing like we’re going to go thru the whole year, instead of just getting slouched in the middle of the year, but we’re getting back into it,” said Lovinsky.
“Last year we kinda got a little confident and that’s what kinda ended us. And when we lost, we lost confidence in ourselves,” said Junior Center Cade Crume. “Hopefully this year we don’t, kinda take it easy a little bit, and keep pushing thru the whole year.”
“Our goal is to finish games, I think that’s important for every program,” Coach Hawkins said. “Every coach is gonna say that, but it was a sore, it was a sore thing for me to see they didn’t finish games. I was disappointed, but I was also excited about what we have coming back and I made a point in fixing that issue.”
The Eagles will kick off the the season at home against Warren Central. Apollo is then on the road for their next two games.
