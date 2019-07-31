Taking a Stand: Stuff the Bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is teaming up with Walmart to “Stuff The Bus” this Saturday, August 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Volunteers will be at the four Evansville area Walmart Super Centers: East, West, Newburgh, and Boonville to collect new school supplies for teachers to give students in need.
The focus of this drive are grades 7-12 in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. The volunteers will have lists of needed supplies.
The Salvation Army will distribute these items that will be given to the students throughout the school year by the classroom teacher.
Often teachers are burdened with providing school supplies during the year at their own expense.
We believe this campaign will fill the gap aiding both students and teachers.
Please help “Stuff The Bus” this Saturday at the four Evansville area Walmart Super Centers.
Thank You and God Bless You!
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.