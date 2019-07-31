Strassenfest kicks off Thursday night in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Strassenfest committee started planning back in January, and this year’s festival kicks off Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Jasper.
Thursday’s opening ceremony will look a little different this year.
It will be German Heritage night, and 40 children from throughout the community will be dressed up to perform a May Pole ribbon dance.
Over the next three days, there will be three separate stages with performances, a beer garden, and various food booths.
City departments, local businesses and members of the community started setting up Monday and still have some more work to do.
Strassenfest continues through Sunday. Entrance to the festival is free except to get into the Biergarten which will cost you $5.
