Sittinger solid in first start, but Otters lose 1-0

Friday’s game is E is for Everyone Night, partnering with Evansville’s city-wide campaign. There will also be a postgame firework show. Saturday’s game will be Educators Appreciation Night presented by the Public Education Foundation. Before the new school year begins, all educators are invited for a night of baseball and enter to win door prizes and giveaways. Sunday’s series finale will be Bark in the Park sponsored by Meijer and It Takes A Village. Fans can bring their dog to the ballpark.