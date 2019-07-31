Signature School to open new building in Jan. 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, downtown Evansville is filled with many construction projects that includes Evansville Signature School.
Students will see several new changes this year as construction continues on a new building.
The school has seen an increase in applications in the past year, and this new building will allow the school to accept more students.
The building will hold classrooms for the arts and sciences on the top floor, and hold a common area used for meetings and the cafeteria on the bottom floor.
Parts of the new building are ready, but most construction isn’t complete just yet. Until then, the staff has a plan to make it work.
“Right now, on the fifth floor of the Victory we use it for students to eat in and then right after lunch they literally wheel those tables out and wheel desks on wheels into it,” said Executive Director Jean Hitchcock. “We make do, and it’s worked but we will enjoy this new space."
The first day for students will be next Wednesday, and the new building is expected to be ready in January after winter break.
