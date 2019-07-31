School officials, emergency management discuss safety ahead of new year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School officials and emergency management met to talk about school safety as the new school year gets closer.
This group meets every couple of months to talk. The topic on Wednesday: partnerships between schools and first responders.
At the meeting both groups shared their expectations with each other when in a crisis situation.
“Whether its for an emergency situation, or just staying in touch so that we know how to work together or how best to merge our procedures in the event of an emergency so we can all move toward our shared goal to keep students as safe as possible,” said Daviess County EMA Director Andy Ball said.
Another topic at the meeting was active shooters.
Wimsatt says Daviess County Schools offers active shooter response training to all of their staff members.
