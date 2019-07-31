Princeton Community Primary School planning expansion

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - North Gibson School Corporation is adding on.
The primary school is getting new rooms so every student in the district can be on the same campus. Right now, all schools in the district are located on a 42 acre property, except for Princeton Community Primary School’s South Site.
“That building will close at the end of this school year," said superintendent Dr. Eric Goggins. “And then students coming into kindergarten for the 2020/2021 school year will start here in this building for kindergarten.”
The kindergartners currently at the South Site will stick around one more year while construction workers build new kindergarten classrooms at the North Site.
We are told the additions to the building should be done August 1, 2020.
