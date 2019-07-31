Police: Toddler fires gun into apartment floor, dad arrested for neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing child neglect charges, after police say his two-year-old child fired a gun inside their apartment.
Police say they were contacted in June by the manager of Eco Square Apartments on Chateau Drive.
They say another resident heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot a few month prior, but she didn’t report it because nobody seemed alarmed.
She says it wasn’t until she overheard a woman tell someone else that her child got a hold of his dad’s gun and fire it, that she decided to call the office.
Police say the office manager told them the maintenance supervisor went to the apartment of James Uhde to look into the incident. He says Uhde admitted his son fired the gun.
He says Uhde wasn’t sure where the bullet went, but showed him where his son was standing. The supervisor says he found a hole in the floor and found the bullet in the basement.
Police say when they showed up, Uhde told them he knew why they were there.
At first, officers say Uhde tried to tell them he accidentally fired the gun, but then admitted his two-year-old son did.
Police say he told them his four-month-old child was in another room at the time.
Officers say when they interviewed the children’s mother, she said the baby was on the floor next to the toddler when the gun was fired.
Police say she told them she immediately checked her children for any injuries, but Uhde didn’t seem concerned for them. Instead, she says he went into “cover up mode" by throwing out the shell casing, and putting the gun in his car.
Officers say the mother told them Uhde always sleeps with the gun under his pillow, and it wasn’t the first time the child got a hold of the gun. In another incident, she says the boy pointed the gun at her after Uhde left it on the couch.
Police say about a week after the shot was fired, the mother pawned the gun.
Officers say DCS was familiar with the family because of several incidents where the toddler was found outside the apartment by himself.
