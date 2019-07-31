Neighborhood Watch: Father arrested after child shoots gun in apartment; Suspects arrested after Verizon robbery

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - An Evansville father is facing child neglect charges after police say his toddler fired a gun inside their apartment.
Police say it happened at the Eco Square Apartments on Chateau Drive a few months ago. According to officers, a resident told the manager she overheard a woman say her child got a hold of his dad’s gun and fired it.
The maintenance man found a bullet had been fired through the floor, police say.
Police say 20-year old James Uhde told them he occasionally sleeps with his glock under his pillow because of crime in the neighborhood.
Officers say DCS was familiar with the family because of several incidents where the toddler was found outside the apartment by himself.
Evansville police say they found a man passed out at the wheel drunk at nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol.
It happened at the west side Schnuck’s just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.
According to officers, 21-year-old Randall Drury drove over a curb and into the landscaping mulch. His car was still running and in drive when officers found him.
They tried to wake him up, but he kept passing out.
Drury failed several field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .15.
An update on the armed robbery in Mt. Carmel we told you about Tuesday as police now have all four suspects in custody.
They are accused of using guns to rob the Verizon store at 9th and Cherry.
18-year-old Jaylen Davis is charged with felony armed robbery. 20-year-old Dionjahnae Cannon and 24-year-old Anthony Suber are charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
All three were arrested on Tuesday after they crashed their car in Crawford County.
A fourth suspect ran into the woods and got away, but officers eventually found and arrested 18-year-old Latrell Coe. He is being held in Crawford County on unrelated charges.
All four are from the Indianapolis area.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.