July Ends With Lower Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear skies early with low temps in the mid to upper 60’s. Today will feature mostly sunny skies and low humidity as high temps only reach the lower 80’s. Since the mini heat wave ended on July 21st…high temps have remained below normal and have not reached 90-degrees.
The month of August will open under mostly sunny skies as high temps remain below normal in the low to mid-80’s. A gradual warm-up this weekend under mostly sunny skies. High temps will reach the upper 80’s with dry weather expected through Sunday evening.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.