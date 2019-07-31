Hundreds of kids in Posey Co. receive free backpack with school supplies

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of kids in Posey County received free backpacks Tuesday.
Family Matters of Posey County hosted its ninth annual backpack giveaway. Students from kindergarten to high school received the backpacks filled with school supplies.
Children were also able to get haircuts and vision checks,
Organizers say that they love to see the excitement in the kid’s faces when they get their new backpack.
“The kids are excited to get their brand new backpack full of supplies. They know that the first day that they go to school, they’re ready to go. There are some things they’ll have to fill in the blanks, but by and large, they’re ready to learn the first day they go to school with their backpacks,” said Beth Russell with Family Matters of Posey County.
Families could also talk with local organizations for other family assistance.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.