Historic building being restored in downtown Ferdinand

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County business owner is motivated to keep Ferdinand beautiful. The community leader has plans to turn around a historic downtown building.
Keith Fritz recently purchased a property located in downtown Ferdinand. He bought it from a local woman whose family rented it out for the last three decades, but the actual structure has been sitting downtown for more than 150 years.
He plans to restore all 13,000 square feet into something beautiful and functional, but not without the help of the community.
“It takes a lot of money to restore these buildings and, you know, have got to figure out how do you pay for that," said Keith Fritz.
Keith is holding a meeting on July 30 to get feedback from the community on what they’d like to see done with the space.
Fritz will determine what he plans to do with the property after collecting community feedback. Until then he will continue researching the building.
