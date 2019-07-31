Henderson Co. teachers lace up sneakers for annual Home Blitz

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Henderson students will get a visit from their teachers this week.
Henderson County teachers are lacing up their sneakers for the annual Home Blitz.
Teachers in the past have said the Home Visit Blitz is a good way to ease the transition from summer into the school year. They believe that meeting the students in their home before the start of the term helps make the students more comfortable at the start of the year.
Tanner Holbrook rode along with some of those teachers as they gear up for school. He’ll have more tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.