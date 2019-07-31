Firefighters on scene of E. Michigan St. house fire

A 14 News team there at the home says they have seen some smoke coming from the basement area of the home. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | July 31, 2019 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 3:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were at a home on East Michigan Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a fire was reported at a home in the 200 block of E. Michigan Street.

A 14 News team there at the home was told the fire started in the basement. We are also told a man, who was working inside the house, noticed the smoke coming for the basement.

Officials tell us Vectren shut gas off to nearby homes as a precaution after the fire was reported as a gas leak.

Our team there is told no one was hurt.

