Firefighters on scene of E. Michigan St. house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were at a home on East Michigan Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a fire was reported at a home in the 200 block of E. Michigan Street.
A 14 News team there at the home was told the fire started in the basement. We are also told a man, who was working inside the house, noticed the smoke coming for the basement.
Officials tell us Vectren shut gas off to nearby homes as a precaution after the fire was reported as a gas leak.
Our team there is told no one was hurt.
