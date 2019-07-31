Dubois Co. Highway Department facing setbacks in projects funded by state

DUBOIS CO.,, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Highway Department is facing some setbacks on thousands of dollars in projects funded through the state.
County workers say they recently finished around $200,000 in various road paving work that is mostly funded through a community crossings grant.
Bills from contractors are starting to come in, but Highway Superintendent Steve Berg tells us they’re still waiting on the grant money.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says money has been delayed because Dubois County took longer to get its paperwork in.
Berg contends it’s because of a lack of clear information from INDOT
We’re told INDOT says the county should be receiving its money in the next thirty days, but the superintendent isn’t so sure.
“Thirty days from when? Any day now from when? We’re hearing too many different things now. It’s not consistent," said Berg.
Berg says contractors who completed their projects are allowing them to hold off on payment until they receive the grant money from the state.
Dubois County was awarded more than $900,000 so there are more road projects to come.
