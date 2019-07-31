Driver found passed out drunk after crashing into curb, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they found a driver, nearly twice the legal alcohol limit, passed out behind the wheel.
They say it happened at the west side Schnucks parking lot around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers say Randall Drury drove over a curb and into the landscaping mulch.
They say he was passed out, with the car running and in drive, when they found him.
An officer says he was able to wake up Drury, but he passed back out.
After waking him up again, police say they were able to get him out of the car. They say he admitted to being drunk.
Police say Drury failed several field sobriety tests and had a B.A.C. of .15.
His charges include OMVWI and driving without ever receiving a license.
