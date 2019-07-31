Crews practice containment, clean up of oil spills on Wabash River

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Transportation and oil companies met along the Wabash River on Wednesday to practice cleaning up and containing oil spills.
About 20 men and women spent the day on the water for this practice session.
Elastec, a company who develops and distributes environmental products, put on the training.
“They come down here on the Wabash River in New Harmony to use equipment, boats, containment boom and skimmers, and learn different skills and techniques for collecting oil spills,” Elastec Creative Services Manager Brian Cook explained.
Regular practice for a situation that rarely happens is something the company says is important to do every year.
“A lot of people that come to these events are going to be people who work for pipeline companies, oil companies, railroad companies, any business that might manufacture, process or transport oil and other oil products,” said Cook.
Organizers sent boats out onto the water. Each of those boats were sent to handle a different part of the oil spill clean up process.
“The quicker we can train people and the more we can train people with the right equipment and the right response tactics, the quicker they can get boom into the water the less environmental impact it’s going to have at the end of the day,” said SWAT Consulting Trainer Trever Miller.
They tell us things can change in a matter of minutes. That is why Elastec says it is important for people in several fields to know what to expect and to be prepared to help.
“A lot of people may have this equipment in their inventory, but they’ve never been deployed on a spill,” explained Cook.
That training qualifies employees for an eight hour HAZMAT refresher credit, which is something mandated by the U.S. government.
